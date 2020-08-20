NTT powers ahead with enhancing data centre capacity in Malaysia and Indonesia

Credit: Dreamstime

NTT is powering ahead with plans to expand data centre capabilities across Asia Pacific and the wider world, with enhancements in Malaysia and Indonesia now months away.

In Malaysia, NTT is currently constructing a fifth data centre at its Cyberjaya campus, located 30km away from the centre of Kuala Lumpur. The new Cyberjaya 5 facility will house 5.6 MW of "critical IT load" and will come online during the fourth quarter of 2020 with the aim of meeting the requirements of hyperscalers and high-end enterprise customers.

Meanwhile, NTT's new campus in Bekasi, Indonesia will be capable of 45 MW of "critical IT load" once fully developed. Under the banner of Indonesia Jakarta 3 Data Centre, the new facility is expected to become the largest data centre in Indonesia with plans in place to open during the first half of 2021.

In addition to Southeast Asia, new data centre capabilities will also be launched in India, Japan, the UK, Germany and the USA, providing over 400 megawatts (MW) of IT load upon completion.

“Organisations today demand an ever-expanding global platform to reach their growing digital business objectives,” said Masaaki Moribayashi, senior executive vice president of Services at NTT. “That’s why we continue to expand our portfolio of the best data centres in new and existing markets that complement our global geographic footprint.”

Customers of NTT will have access to full-stack technology solutions, spanning data centre, network, voice and video infrastructure and managed services. The global system integrator (GSI) has also committed to following sustainable best practices "where possible".

"All our new data centres will be set up for clients to use renewable energy if they choose, as NTT invests in a sustainable future for our planet,” Moribayashi added. “Our data centres are strategically located to support interconnected ecosystems around the world’s most important business and government hubs and will include the latest data centre technology for security, reliability, and energy efficiency."

NTT goes to market as one of the largest data centre providers in the world, operating a platform with over 500,000 sqm of colocation space across 160 facilities, located in more than 20 countries and regions. Next year, plans are also in place to develop new data centres in Johannesburg, Silicon Valley, Madrid and Phoenix, in addition to building additional capacity in Mumbai, London, Vienna, Zurich, Berlin and Frankfurt.

“We are pleased to leverage our deep construction expertise and the strength of our capital resources to extend our line of data centre facilities – with more to come,” said Ryuichi Matsuo, executive vice president of Global Data Centres at NTT.

"By increasing our global footprint during this pandemic, we can support our clients as their demand increases for reliable, robust cloud services, cloud communications, digital entertainment, and new technology such as artificial intelligence."