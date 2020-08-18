Globe acquires majority stake in Filipino Salesforce partner Third Pillar

Ernest Cu (Globe) Credit: Globe

Globe Telecom has acquired a majority stake of 67 per cent in Third Pillar Business Applications, a leading gold partner of Salesforce in the Philippines.

Delivered via wholly owned subsidiary GTI Business Holdings, the move is designed to position Globe as a “trusted advisor” within the enterprise market, with a specific focus on cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and digital transformation technologies.

“The importance of digital solutions today is more pronounced than ever and we continue to enable our clients, be it top companies or small and medium businesses, to achieve the most from their digital transformation journey,” said Ernest Cu, CEO and president of Globe.

“The acquisition of Third Pillar expands our suite of cloud business offerings and this includes SaaS applications, which is now the platform of choice of businesses who prefer faster service capabilities in a cost-effective manner.”

Founded in 2013, the Metro Manila-based business goes to market as a system integrator and business application specialist of Salesforce solutions, in addition to holding the position of exclusive in-market reseller of data migration vendor Syniti, formerly BackOffice Associates.

“Globe’s investment in Third Pillar empowers both entities to face the digital future from a position of strength,” added Jennifer Ligones, president and CEO of Third Pillar. “Globe will be able to enhance its ability to provide enterprise business solutions to its customers, which is a critical complement to its core business.

“In turn, Third Pillar will be able to achieve greater efficiencies and sustainable local and global growth as it gains access to Globe’s platform, customer base and expertise.”

The acquisition of Third Pillar comes four months after Globe snapped up Cascadeo Corporation in a US$4 million deal designed to expand cloud capabilities in the key enterprise markets of the US and the Philippines.

Terms of the agreement resulted in the Filipino telecommunications giant acquiring “substantially all” of the assets of the US-based cloud consulting specialist, which included Cascadeo Corporation and Cascadeo Partners.

Founded in 2006, Cascadeo operates as a Premier Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in North America, backed by extensive managed services capabilities.

The business specialises in the deployment of automation, data analytics and cloud-native platform-as-a-service offerings, in addition to serverless infrastructure and programmatic security. In addition to AWS, key vendor alliances also exist with Microsoft and Google Cloud, alongside NetApp and VMware.

Cascadeo is headquartered in Seattle and maintains a Cloud Operations Centre of Excellence in Manila, which supports customers in the US and the Philippines.