AWS begins rolling out quantum computing service Braket

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made its quantum computing service Braket generally available in the United States.

First announced at AWS’ Ignite conference in December, Braket is a fully managed AWS service that enables scientists, researchers, and developers to begin experimenting with computers from quantum hardware providers in a single place.

However, although made generally available, the service is still on accessible in US AWS regions of the east and west coasts. The cloud giant partnered with quantum computing hardware vendors D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti.

The service is designed to “easily” learn how to program quantum computers with Amazon Braket, providing Jupyter notebooks with pre-installed developer tools, sample algorithms, and tutorials.

Quantum scientists using the technology can test quantum algorithms, troubleshoot using a software-based simulator included in the Amazon Braket SDK, or you can use the service’s simulator to explore larger, more complex designs.

Although at its core, a quantum computer is a case of physics and chemistry rather than traditional IT, technology giants such as Google and IBM have all made major plays for the territory.

Essentially, the idea is to harness quantum physics, laws governing the behaviour of sub-atomic particles that can simultaneously exist in different states. While traditional computing relies on bits, or ones and zeros, quantum computing uses quantum bits, or qubits, that can be both one and zero at the same time.

To date, however, the application of quantum computing has been limited mainly to proof-of-concept studies with limited practical use.