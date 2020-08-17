Delaware strengthens SAP security in Southeast Asia through managed services sync up

Onno Coenen (Protect4S) and Christophe Derdeyn (Delaware Singapore) Credit: Delaware Singapore

Delaware has signed an agreement with Protect4S centred around the delivery of SAP security services across Southeast Asia.

Based in the Netherlands, Protect4S goes to market with a certified SAP platform security solution capable of delivering enhanced automation and protection through a process of “scanning, analysis and migration”. In addition to automating processes, Protect4S’ periodic scans use more than 1500 checks alongside hardening SAP systems across operating systems, database and applications.

“Delaware provides SAP implementations and SAP managed services worldwide, and we see that the pressure on SAP security is increasing sharply,” said Christophe Derdeyn, partner of Delaware Singapore. “Protect4S has convinced us with their enormous number of security checks, ease of use and a high degree of automation.”

In mid-July, SAP users were advised to immediately deploy a newly released patch for a critical vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to compromise systems and data.

As reported by Channel Asia, the flaw was in a core component that existed by default in most SAP deployments and could have been exploited remotely without the need of a username and password.

Researchers from security firm Onapsis who found and reported the vulnerability estimate that 40,000 SAP customers worldwide could have been affected. Over 2,500 vulnerable SAP systems are directly exposed to the internet and are at higher risk of being hacked, but attackers who gain access to local networks can compromise other deployments.

“With Delaware Singapore, we not only get a strong reselling and managed services partner for the Southeast Asia region but also worldwide via the other Delaware countries,” added Onno Coenen, global commercial lead of Protect4S. “This is another big step to accelerate our global growth.”

The sync up comes weeks after Delaware unveiled plans to capitalise on increased demand for digital transformation across Southeast Asia through an expanded alliance with Aprimo. Terms of the partnership will see both parties combine to offer expertise across marketing, digital and customer experience, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Specifically, the go-to-market approach will focus on content and digital asset management, work management and digital transformation, in addition to experience management and marketing strategy and planning capabilities.