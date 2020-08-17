FPT of Vietnam ramps up Western Australia focus, targets manufacturing and mining

Credit: Dreamstime

FPT has opened a new office in Perth as the Vietnamese technology giant takes aim at manufacturing and mining sectors in Western Australia.

The move is designed to target the “large concentration” of global resource companies located in the region - including large-scale players such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Chevron - with a focus on driving digital transformation adoption.

“The Perth office fortifies FPT's commitment to expand our footprint in Australia - with the focus on the West Coast,” said Son Minh Nguyen, managing director of FPT Australasia. “We expect that the extension will increase the FPT brand image in Australia and help us reach more customers in this area, especially those in the manufacturing and mining industries.”

Expansion plans coincide with Australia experiencing a second wave of Covid-19, with the country’s GDP rate expected to decline by 1.3 per cent. According to PwC findings, unemployment also reached a record of high of 6.2 per cent last month.

“During this challenging time, we are very lucky to be still able to grow our business,” Son added. “With our technical expertise and world-class services, FPT hopes to support our clients in adapting and thriving in the post-Covid-19 business environment.”

FPT first entered the Australian market in 2008, expanding presence with locations in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. The provider currently serves more than 50 businesses across the country, including ASX 200 organisations across banking and financial services, in addition to healthcare, retail and logistics sectors.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the software division of FPT held discussions with the Governor of Victoria during late 2019 about the potential deployment of smart technologies and autonomous vehicles. FPT hosted Governor Linda Dessau at the provider’s campus amid interest in building out smart city capabilities through augmented reality and virtual reality solutions.