New Relic strengthens ASEAN play, appoints regional leader

Ben Goodman (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

New Relic has appointed Ben Goodman as senior vice president of ASEAN, India, Greater Hong Kong and Korea, recruiting the industry executive from Adobe.

Effective immediately, Singapore-based Goodman is responsible for driving customer success across the region, reporting to Dmitri Chen as executive vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan.

“Ben is a proven leader in the digital space and has deep expertise and knowledge across key growth markets in the Asia Pacific region,” Chen said. “We are thrilled that Ben has decided to join New Relic at a time when organisations are in dire need of effective observability tools to help them deliver stakeholder value for their digital investments.”

Leveraging more than 20 years of in-market experience spanning both customer and channel market segments, Goodman was most recently managing director and head of DX at Adobe across Asia Pacific, following regional roles at EMC, Dell EMC and Pure Storage.

"I’m honoured to join New Relic, an organisation with incredible pedigree, at a time when there’s clear, critical demand for observability services,” Goodman added. “I hope to enhance the sales culture within the organisation and exceed client needs to deliver more perfect software alongside our world-class product engineering team.”

The hiring of Goodman follows the recent roll out of a revamped channel program to drive cloud migration through the supply chain, endorsed by two partner-focused appointments in Asia Pacific.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the new-look strategy centres around enhancements for consulting, managed services and solution providers, alongside the introduction of a technology-focused go-to-market segment.

This is in addition to the appointments of Luke Knowles and Sean Pavan as senior solution partner managers in the region. Sydney-based Knowles will oversee Australia and New Zealand markets while Singapore-based Pavan will focus on Southeast Asia, India and South Korea.

Overall, the aim is to increase customer adoption of the vendor’s cloud-based observability platform to help accelerate migration and development plans through the partner ecosystem.

“New Relic’s expertise in the observability market is instrumental in our partner network’s ability to deliver strong results in cloud migration, digital transformation, customer experience and application modernisation for their customers," added Chen, speaking at the time of the launch.

“We believe the partner ecosystem will be pivotal in addressing the high demand from customers who want to optimise resource consumption across multiple clouds, and help other customers embrace the cloud faster, gain control of their cloud costs and provide a platform for building cloud native apps.”