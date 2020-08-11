Nominations open for Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2020

Credit: IDG / Channel Asia

Nominations are now open for the Channel Asia Innovation Awards in 2020, designed to recognise excellence across the ASEAN channel.



Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, the Awards will honour outstanding work across customer value and innovation, spanning partners, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Specifically, the Awards will celebrate the channel across seven categories - Partner Value; Emerging Tech; Vendor Value; Distributor Value; Personal Innovation; Channel Choice and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are now open and will run until Friday 4 September. Submissions are free to enter and will be accepted from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, in addition to Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. All parties are welcome to submit either regional (ASEAN) or country-specific nominations, or both.

Finalists will be chosen by an IDG shortlist committee before being assessed by a hand-picked judging panel, comprising of the leading executives at partner, vendor and distributor levels across ASEAN. To ensure objectivity, partners cannot vote on partner categories, vendors cannot vote on vendor categories and distributors cannot vote on distributor categories.

Selection criteria is provided with each award to facilitate submissions. Channel Asia will accept one nomination submission per individual or company for each award - nominations across multiple awards and categories are allowed.

Voting for Channel Choice - the online-only people’s choice awards - will run for four weeks from 28 September to 23 October - only one vote per person / business email address will be accepted. Meanwhile, Hall of Fame entrants will be voted for by the judging panel.

Set for Thursday 10 December, winners will be unveiled during a celebration ceremony hosted virtually, alongside dedicated editorial streams deep-diving into local market research; customer priorities and next steps as Southeast Asia repositions for growth. This is a proactive measure taken in response to Covid-19 developments and aligned to government measures - more virtual event details will be shared in the coming weeks.

All Awards will be judged through the lens of value -

How are partners adding value to customers?

How are vendors adding value to partners?

How are distributors adding value to the channel?

Here’s a full rundown of the Channel Asia Innovation Awards:

Partner Value

- Enterprise

- Mid-Market

- SMB

Emerging Tech

- Cloud

- Security

- Digital Transformation

- Smart Technology

Vendor Value

- Hardware

- Software

- Cloud

- Security

- Specialist

- Telecommunications

Distributor Value

- Hardware

- Software

- Cloud

- Specialist

Personal Innovation

- Sales Excellence (open to partners only) - Country

- Sales Excellence (open to partners only) - Region

- Management Excellence - Country

- Management Excellence - Region

- Marketing Excellence - Country

- Marketing Excellence - Region

- Technical Excellence - Country

- Technical Excellence - Region

- Channel Excellence (open to vendors and distributors only) - Country

- Channel Excellence (open to vendors and distributors only) - Region

Channel Choice and Hall of Fame awards will be unveiled during the ceremony.



For more information - click here