ACA Pacific to distribute Scalyr across Southeast Asia and A/NZ

Includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, in addition to the A/NZ region

Credit: Dreamstime

Server log monitoring tools vendor Scalyr is ramping up its focus on the Asia Pacific region, appointing ACA Pacific to distribute its offering across multiple countries in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The deal sees ACA Pacific bring Scalyr’s log monitoring software-as-a-service to over 3,000 trained and certified channel partners across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, in addition to the A/NZ region, as the vendor expands further into Southeast Asia.

Scalyr, which is headquartered in the United States, late last month revealed the launch of its Event Data Cloud offering, which can be used for log analytics, incident management, observability, data analytics, security, compliance, forensics and more.

For Scalyr chief customer officer Casey Clark, ACA Pacific has become Scalyr’s distributor at a critical time, with the announcement of the new offering.

“Scalyr and ACA Pacific customers now have the option to buy a full featured log analytics solution for observability, and/or buy just the event data cloud as a powerful analytics engine to power custom applications and solutions,” Clark said.

ACA Pacific national sales manager Bruce Coulthard claimed that the capabilities offered by Scalyr’s technology is a key market differentiator.

“It allows for the delivery of enterprise-calibre log analytics that users need. As a specialist in data management, we see a strong need from customers to better understand and utilise the vast amounts of data being generated daily. Scalyr provides a great opportunity for resellers,” Coulthard said.

The new deal will see Scalyr’s APAC head Matt Miller work with ACA Pacific to further broaden its customer base, following an upsurge in demand with the announcement of Scalyr’s event data cloud.

"We welcome ACA Pacific to the Scalyr family,” Miller said. “ACA Pacific’s deep channel heritage across APAC will help enterprise customers smoothly migrate to Scalyr from legacy on-prem and DIY solutions.

“With ACA Pacific's knowledge of infrastructure, we foresee a large uptake in the Scalyr solution for customers as a result of this partnership,” he added.

In August 2019, Australia-headquartered ACA Pacific expanded into New Zealand through the launch of an Auckland office, its first office outside Australia.

The company hired former Dicker Data executive Christian Mack as channel sales manager for data storage and Kyocera's former general manager Angus Malietoa, who was appointed channel sales manager for document imaging.