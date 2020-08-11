AIS tasked with driving VMware and Cloudian storage sync up in Thailand

Ekpawin Sukanan (VMware) and Yongsit Rojsrikul (AIS) Credit: VMware

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has been appointed as the first VMware cloud partner to take Cloudian storage capabilities to market in Thailand, targeting digitally focused customers at enterprise level.

Terms of the partnership will see the Bangkok-based business - which operates as a VMware Cloud Provider Partner - offer Cloudian S3-compatible enterprise object storage for VMware Cloud Director environments, effective immediately.

Under the banner of Cloudian Object Storage for VMware Cloud Director, the solution is designed to allow organisations to store unstructured data and scale up to one exabyte “without interruption”.

In addition to providing multi-site and multi-tenant operability, the offering will allow AIS to expand service offerings in areas such as data protection, big data, healthcare, media archives and video surveillance.

“With Thai enterprises accelerating their innovation cycles to better compete in the digital economy, we are excited to be the first cloud provider in Thailand to offer enterprise object storage, S3-compatible, VMware and Cloudian-powered object storage services,” said Yongsit Rojsrikul, chief enterprise business officer at AIS.

“The new object storage service will be a key tool in our customers’ resilience armoury, which, when combined with our industry-leading cloud offering, means customers have the assurance of limitlessly scalable, robust data storage with more secure, resilient data protection and be better prepared to compete in the cloud-scale digital arena.”

For AIS tenant customers, the offering also aims to deliver a “best-in-class” object storage service fully integrated and delivered through a preferred cloud management platform. Furthermore, the provider will also roll-out as-a-service offerings spanning storage, back-up, archive and container technologies, integrated into a VMware environment.

“As organisations in Thailand move forward in their digital transformation journeys, the need for constant innovation while enabling intrinsic security that operates across any cloud, any app and any device has never been more apparent,” added Ekpawin Sukanan, country manager of Thailand at VMware.

“The new object storage service allows our customers to use the ecosystem of applications, tools and APIs they need to fuel next-gen innovation within their existing VMware environment, with the added capability to provide these through highly secure back-up storage and servers.”

Architected to support S3 API, Cloudian object storage also provides a platform for S3-compatible services offerings and software development.

“In the hyper-competitive digital arena, businesses face ever-increasing pressures to provide innovative new solutions and services,” said Brian Burns, vice president of Asia Pacific at Cloudian. “As the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, Cloudian offers a limitlessly scalable and highly cost-effective foundation for protecting data and leveraging its strategic value."

Going forward, the new Cloudian software is available from VMware cloud provider partners.