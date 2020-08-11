Diamanti drives Kubernetes agenda, on-boards VST ECS in Malaysia

Credit: Dreamstime

Diamanti has appointed VST ECS as a value-added distributor in Malaysia, tasked with driving adoption of modernised infrastructure technologies through the local channel.

Delivered via wholly-owned subsidiary Pericomp - which specialises in the distribution of enterprise systems and solutions - the partnership spans hardware and software solutions designed to enhance application performance from on-premises to hybrid cloud.

The vendor’s fully integrated Kubernetes platform targets organisations running high-performance applications such as databases, messaging apps, analytics and artificial intelligence.

“We are proud to be a key distributor of Diamanti, as they expand their product offerings from the first bare-metal hyper-converged platform for Kubernetes and containers, to now providing software options that enable our customers who wish to manage Kubernetes clusters with a hybrid cloud platform,” said Soong Jan Hsung, CEO of VST ECS.

“The VST ECS Group has extensive coverage of enterprise partners in Malaysia focusing on data centre infrastructure solutions which provide network workloads and storage solutions for containerised applications.”

As outlined by Soong, VST ECS is the first distributor to bring the Diamanti range of solutions to Malaysia, emphasising the “market demand” for Kubernetes across the country.

“Diamanti looks forward to collaborating closely with the channel community in Malaysia to tap into the rapidly-growing Kubernetes and application containers space and drive the entire industry forward as a whole,” added Paul Leow, director of Partners and Alliances across Asia Pacific, China and Japan at Diamanti. “Diamanti provides a compelling value proposition of allowing enterprises to quickly set up their container infrastructure within a day as opposed to weeks or even months using alternative solutions.

"With its unparalleled bare-metal performance and newly-released Spektra 3.0 software, Diamanti offers customers the flexibility to provision and administer multiple Kubernetes clusters hosted in the data centre, at the edge or in the cloud and manage them from a single control plane.”

