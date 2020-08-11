Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards 2020: and the finalists are…

Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

Channel Asia is proud to announce the finalists of the inaugural Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), designed to recognise and celebrate female excellence within the ASEAN channel.

Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, WIICTA will celebrate the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential technology figures across Southeast Asia, with more than 150 nominations submitted across seven countries.

WIICTA will honour the industry across six categories, spanning: Rising Star; Shining Star; Innovation; Technical; Community and Achievement. Achievement was added as a new category during the shortlisting process, in recognition of the record number of nominations and the diverse nature of submissions.

In total, 91 individuals make the final shortlist, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar, representing more than 40 unique organisations at partner, vendor and distributor levels.

Specific to Rising Star, Shining Star and Achievement categories, awards have been split to reflect country and regional submissions, highlighting nominations received from diverse markets, housing different roles, remits and responsibilities. These categories will comprise of two sets of finalists each, reflecting country specific nominations and regionally focused submissions.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions - spanning a range of countries - five categories also exceed the traditional six finalist limit, highlighting the strength and depth of a diverse ASEAN channel.

Specifically, categories include Innovation (10 finalists); Community (13); Rising Star - Country (10); Shining Star - Country (11); Shining Star - Region (13); Achievement - Country (12) and Achievement - Region (11).

Unveiled to the market in April, WIICTA will act as a dedicated platform to champion and showcase female excellence across Southeast Asia, from outstanding leaders to emerging talent, including technical experts, innovative thinkers and those holding an unrivalled commitment to the industry.

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 50 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Set for Tuesday 13 October, the winners of the six award categories will be unveiled during a celebration ceremony hosted virtually, headlined by keynote speaker Zoe Routh - a seasoned executive leadership coach. This is a proactive measure taken in response to Covid-19 developments and aligned to government measures - more virtual event details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Channel Asia congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name, organisation and location.

Technical

The Technical award recognises the candidate who has excelled in the technical and engineering segment of the ICT industry, demonstrating a proven depth of knowledge and abilities. This candidate has demonstrated excellence in problem-solving and decision-making skills, backed by an exemplary level of accomplishment in job performance.

Sala Muthukrishnan - DXC Technology (Singapore)

Imelda Muti - IBM (Indonesia)

Nawiya Innoom - ISS Consulting (Thailand)

Suriati Othman - NTT Data (Malaysia)

Swati Sannidhi - Palo IT (Singapore)

Ravita Fasawang - VMware (Thailand)

Innovation

The Innovation award recognises the candidate who is a stand-out in delivering ‘big picture’ ideas and vision within the ICT industry, thereby responding to change and discovering unique and exciting business opportunities. This candidate has highlighted a proven track record of finding new and better ways of doing business, through continually pushing the envelope.

Citra Nudiasari - Abyor (Indonesia)

Serene Keng - Automation Anywhere (Singapore)

Kay Lenz Rumaguera-Zapanta - Cisco (Philippines)

Nadia Alatas - Cybertrend Intrabuana (Indonesia)

E-Vonne Loh - HP (Singapore)

Kerri Lampard - Cisco (Singapore)

Cheryl Cheng - VMware (Singapore)

Deborah Wong - Cisco (Singapore)

Ween Sze Teoh - World Wide Technology (Singapore)

Fransiska Devita - Cisco (Indonesia)

