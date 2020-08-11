Introducing Channel Asia Advance

Editorial platform launched with the aim of helping Southeast Asian and Indian partners search for pockets of market opportunity in the months ahead

Credit: IDG

Channel Asia has announced the launch of Advance, a centralised editorial resource designed to help partners access forward-looking content as the ASEAN and Indian markets attempt to reposition for growth.

Delivered on-demand via a dedicated editorial section housed within Channel Asia, the platform will facilitate channel collaboration through access to real-time, relevant and local analysis, complemented by virtual events and research.

Despite ongoing Covid-19 challenges – triggered by the uncertainty of lockdown measures, government stimulus packages and customer budgets – partners are seeking to move the conversation forward to focus on short- to medium-term priorities.

Hence Advance, launched with the aim of helping partners search for pockets of opportunity – and revenue – in the months ahead.

In a market filled with pandemic post-mortems looking back on lessons learned, Advance will instead assume a progressive position within Southeast Asia and India, offering a forward-thinking but realistic approach to kick-starting ecosystem momentum. This will be delivered through a series of in-depth partner interviews and virtual events to assess on-the-ground customer sentiment, appetite for investment and revised priorities in 2020 and beyond.

Key partners profiled upon launch include insights into how Metro Manila-based Phil-Data Business Systems embraced digitalisation to drive future growth and why CAT Telecom is prioritising the delivery of AWS Outposts in Thailand.

Meanwhile, a deep-dive into the Indonesian cloud market outlines the immediate ambitions of Accenture, Aliz Technologies and Cloud Comrade, in addition to CloudCover, Mambu and Techolution.

The process of creating unique IP through Microsoft technologies is explained via Total eBiz Solutions of Singapore, with CloudCover and InfoFabrica documenting the cloud potential across Southeast Asia and Rackspace detailing the path to ‘double digit’ growth during 2020.

In India, Galaxy Office Automation details an 'all-in' approach to facilitating remote working, backed by ASPL Info Services prioritising the delivery of IT services and digital transformation for pandemic-hit customers.

Advance also represents a natural transition from Covid-19 Central, launched by Channel Asia in early April to help partners navigate the early weeks of the pandemic.

Spanning both technology and business, Advance will offer in-country and regional insights specific to Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India markets – reflecting IDG’s role as the leading independent channel voice across Asia Pacific.