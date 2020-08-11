Cloud4C bolsters banking practice, recruits ex-CIO as strategic advisor

Credit: Dreamstime

Anil Jaggia has joined Cloud4C Services in a strategic advisor capacity with the former CIO of HDFC Bank tasked with facilitating large-scale transformation specific to the banking sector.

The role will see Jaggia collaborate with the cloud provider’s leadership team around enabling banks to maximise the potential of cloud, DevOps and automation technologies, in addition to spearheading digital project efforts.

Based in Mumbai, Jaggia has more than 30 years experience within financial services following a seven-year stint as CIO of HDFC Bank, playing a key role in modernising internal infrastructure through the deployment of data warehouse, analytics, digital banking and business continuity solutions.

“I am extremely delighted to welcome Anil, a seasoned banking industry veteran who brings deep experience in business-IT alignment, innovation in IT strategies in banking sector,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of Cloud4C. “Anil will play a key role in shaping our new age technology solutions for the banking sector as banking is becoming embedded and ubiquitous.”

Prior to HDFC Bank, Jaggia was COO of Centurion Bank of Punjab for four years, having previously represented Citibank for more than 18 years in roles spanning Chicago, New York, Singapore, Mumbai and Kolkata.

“The world of banking is now strategically moving from physical banking to contact-less banking,” Jaggia added. “The future is where everything will communicate through Internet of Things to find and engage customers powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, social technologies, analytics and efficient storage and computing technologies.”

Globally speaking, the digital banking market is projected to reach $500 billion by 2027, housing a digital user base of four billion in the process. With presence in 50 locations spanning 25 countries, Cloud4C holds ambitious plans to serve 25,000 banks worldwide through a banking community cloud solution, backed by “new age banking technology” offerings and cloud managed services.

Currently, the business serves 60 of the Fortune 500 global multi-nationals, alongside more than 20 banks globally.

“I am looking forward to actively and closely working with the Cloud4C leadership team to build innovative, new age, collaborative, agile, open, secure, rapidly scalable and regulatory compliant banking technology solutions to help banking sector embrace the digital future,” Jaggia said.