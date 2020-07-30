VMware enhances cloud portfolio in Southeast Asia, backed by partners

New capabilities span VMware Cloud on AWS, new generations of Azure VMware Solution and VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, in addition to general availability of Google Cloud VMware Engine

VMware has rolled out new cloud advancements across Southeast Asia with the aim of helping customers reposition for growth, supported by a specialised base of channel partners.



New capabilities span VMware Cloud on AWS, new generations of Azure VMware Solution and VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, in addition to general availability of Google Cloud VMware Engine. The move is designed to capitalise on increased demand for cloud services within ASEAN, motivated by a customer desire to strengthen resiliency efforts while kick-starting innovation plans.

“With the emergence of next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and modern applications, cloud is the key driver in unlocking unprecedented opportunities in the Southeast Asia’s exciting innovation ecosystem,” said Sanjay K. Deshmukh, vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware.

“In addition to scalability and agility, organisations in the region are also looking to maintain consistency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As we strengthen our cloud portfolio, we can help organisations leapfrog innovations, scale and improve agility to enable continuity in the ever-evolving business environment.”

Operating as the preferred public cloud service for vSphere-based workloads, enhanced capabilities added to VMware Cloud on AWS include a new i3en instance type, 2-host SDDC configuration and a revamped multi-tenant cloud management service.

Meanwhile, the vendor’s vRealize Automation Cloud Service is now available in Singapore and accessible across the region, allowing the delivery of new applications across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or VMware Cloud on AWS.

Delving deeper, Google Cloud VMware Engine goes to market as an integrated service capable of offering a fully managed VMware Cloud Foundation stack via Google Cloud, spanning vSphere, vCenter, vSAN, NSX-T and HCX for cloud migration.

“With the Smart Nation initiative and continued digital transformation among organisations in Singapore, a more secure and robust digital infrastructure, in addition to a seamless cloud migration process, are pertinent to enabling success for our customers in the digital economy,” added Andrew Cheng, executive director of AsiaPac Distribution.

“As the launch partner for VMware Cloud on AWS in Singapore and Southeast Asia, we look forward to supporting our customers with the best-in-class hybrid cloud offering that will serve to catalyse new product innovations and realise possibilities of the future.”

The launch comes as cloud services look set to remain “resilient” across Southeast Asia during the remainder of 2020, providing “robust growth” opportunities as both customers and partners reposition for growth.

That’s according to IDC findings, with infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) investment projected to increase by 26 per cent during the next six months, triggered by increased demand for business continuity and collaboration technologies. During the same period in ASEAN, platform-as-a-service (PaaS) deployments are expected to increase by 38.5 per cent, alongside projected growth of 22.8 per cent within the software-as-a-service (SaaS) space.

“We are thankful for the support of global industry leaders such as VMware, in providing us the critical know-how throughout our transformation journey,” said Umapathy Sivan, CIO of Telekom Malaysia. “VMware’s solutions for our TM ONE Cloud services will surely facilitate a smooth transition for our end-customers in both enterprise and consumer space.

“As the national telecommunications infrastructure provider of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspirations, we are an ideal cloud infrastructure provider for the nation and this partnership is yet another testament of TM’s prominent role as the enabler of digital Malaysia.”

Currently, VMware supports more than 10 million cloud workloads running in over 10,000 data centres across 128 countries. More than 4300 cloud providers offer VMware Cloud services, including Alibaba Cloud, Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, in addition to over 170 VMware Cloud Verified partners.