Microsoft ISV V-Key expands across Asia through Ingram Micro

Joseph Gan (V-Key) Credit: V-Key

V-Key has unveiled plans to expand enterprise-grade security reach across Asia Pacific through launching on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Terms of the alliance will see the Singapore-born specialist progressively roll out flagship offering V-OS Solution in seven marketplaces regionally, taking aim at a small-to-medium-sized enterprise (SME) market seeking enterprise-grade security.

Built on Microsoft Azure, V-OS Trusted Identity Services offers cloud-based identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) offerings for mobile security and authentication technologies, having traditionally been delivered on-premises.

“In the dynamic cyber security landscape, we need to constantly improve and fortify our solutions to better suit the growing requirements of our customers,” said Joseph Gan, CEO and founder of V-Key. “In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and growing work from home business practices, the need to secure corporate data from leakage and blocking fraudulent access to the network becomes top priority.”

According to Gan, the cloud-based offering ensures "agile and flexible deployment" while optimising cost for customers.

“It is our promise to customers on our resolution to fully support them in their cloud deployment and management, regardless of the size of their organisations,” he added. “The strategic alliance with Ingram Micro across Asia Pacific is a step in our expansion plan to grow beyond our strong foothold in Singapore.”

At the core of V-Key’s V-OS Trusted Identity Services is patented Virtual Secure Element technology, backed by Common Criteria EAL3+ certification on both Apple iOS and Google Android mobile platforms. V-OS has been tested by government and major banks in the region for category-leading experiences combined with high security capabilities.

“The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is a unique and all-encompassing commerce platform,” added Eunice Lau, executive managing director of Asia at Ingram Micro. “It is an exceptional global channel ecosystem set-up for resellers, independent software vendors, managed service providers and professionals.

“We welcome the partnership of V-Key to be part of our platform. We pride ourselves in providing a one stop, unparalleled catalogue of services to satisfy customer needs for cloud services.”

Delving deeper, the solution is designed to secure enterprise services, VPN and Office 365, through an interactive and guided set-up for IT administrators. Customers can download the V-Key app, sign in with two-factor authentication credentials via Biometrics or PIN when notified and become connected.

“We are excited that V-Key is partnering us in seven of the Asia Pacific countries we have presence," said said Lee Welch, recently appointed as executive director of Cloud across Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro Cloud. "V-Key is the winner in our Ingram Micro Comet Competition 2019 for ASEAN and Hong Kong region.

"It seals their position as a revolutionary company with a key focus on mobile security. We look forward to the future growth potential with this partnership and hope to extend it globally very soon."