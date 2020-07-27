Red Hat ramps up Malaysian cloud channel play, signs up VST ECS

Credit: Dreamstime

Red Hat has signed a distribution agreement with VST ECS in Malaysia amid plans to drive cloud adoption via the local channel.

Delivered via wholly-owned subsidiary Pericomp - which specialises in the distribution of enterprise systems and solutions - the partnership includes the full range of Red Hat solutions, spanning infrastructure, integration, cloud, application development and automation and management offerings.

“We are proud to collaborate with Red Hat which offers enterprise open source technologies, and emphasises open technology, open culture and open process,” said Soong Jun Hsung, CEO of VST ECS. “With the rapid speed of change creating a multitude of different requirements, open source technology allows agility and flexibility for organisations to adapt and scale their IT environment according to their unique needs.”

According to Soong, the appointment comes in response to “growing interest” in managed, multi and hybrid cloud solutions across Malaysia.

“Red Hat's products and solutions complement VST ECS’ range of products and services and with our channel reach, we are confident this collaboration will yield position results for both Red Hat and VST ECS,” he added.

More broadly speaking however, technology spending in Malaysia during 2020 is expected to decline by 8.3 per cent as opposed to the 8.2 per cent growth expected before the Covid-19 outbreak. Against this backdrop, enterprise organisations across the country must adopt new digital technologies and re-evaluate business models to regain the lost ground in the post pandemic world, according to GlobalData findings.

While Malaysia’s domestic ICT spending had grown by 8.5 per cent in 2019, Covid-19 will lead to a decrease in investment from last year across almost all segments of the market.

Public cloud will be the silver lining however, with the market expected to grow by 3.5 per cent over 2019. Enterprises in Malaysia are expected to continue to invest in cloud, as cloud-based applications and storage options offer strong business continuity from an operational perspective.

“We are committed to offering customers and developers broad choice in the cloud, and key to that vision is providing a suite of services that can enable users to build and deploy the best applications possible,” said Eric Quah, country manager of Malaysia at Red Hat. “We look forward to working with VST ECS to expand the availability of Red Hat technologies, and drive further innovation in the open hybrid cloud ecosystem.”