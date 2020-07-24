Meet the leading Dell Technologies partners across South Asia

Chee Wei Chue, Tiang-Hin Ang and Vincent Lee (Dell Technologies) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has recognised partner excellence across South Asia following a stellar 12 months of channel growth, spanning data centre, storage, compute and client solutions.

Unveiled during South Asia Partner Summit Awards - a virtual two-day event housing more than 500 partners across 25 countries - the awards recognise the “highest performing and most innovative” providers during 2019, in addition to market leading achievements on a global scale.

From a geographical perspective, BusinessIT (Singapore), ST Engineering Electronics (Singapore), Phil-Data Business Systems (Philippines) and SiS Distribution (Thailand) took home top in-country honours, in addition to emerging market excellence from FPT International Telecom (Vietnam), Microtech Global Solutions (Sri Lanka), Smart Technologies (Bangladesh) and ADG National Investment and Technology Development Corporation (Vietnam).

Meanwhile, NCS (Singapore) and Innovix Distribution (Singapore) received ‘Best of the Best’ acknowledgement, alongside MCO Investment (Vietnam) and Diversified Technology Solutions International (Philippines).

Specific to technology solutions, leading storage partners spanned NAT Consulting (Thailand), Phintraco Technology (Indonesia), NCS (Singapore) and Innovix Distribution (Singapore).

Data centre and compute excellence was awarded to FPT International Telecom (Vietnam), Flora Telecom (Bangladesh), NCS (Singapore) and VST ECS (Singapore), while client solutions innovation was recognised through Speed Commercial (Thailand), Ricoh (Thailand), Accent Micro Technologies (Philippines) and Adakom International Technology (Indonesia).

“Despite being unable to meet face-to-face this year, it’s fantastic to be able to recognise and celebrate the outstanding performance of our partners in the South Asia region,” said Tiang-Hin Ang, general manager of Channel across South Asia, Dell Technologies. “Working together with our partner community, we have continued to design and implement innovative technology solutions to drive real digital transformation across the industry.

“On behalf of Dell Technologies, we would like to thank our partners for a great year, and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver new technologies that will help our customers navigate new ways of working.”

Three regional partners were also recognised through the vendor’s Global Partner of the Year awards, which recognises “outstanding performance” in selling solutions across the entire portfolio of offerings.

NCS (Singapore) was honoured in the ‘Go Big-Win Big Storage’ category, as well as ABBE Technology (Philippines) as Shining Partner of the Year and Integrated Computer Systems (Philippines) for Marketing Excellence.

“Congratulations to all our partners for the great performance last year,” added Tian Beng Ng, senior vice president and general manager of Channel across Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell Technologies. “While we will miss meeting in person, we truly appreciate all the contribution, hard work, commitment and collaboration in support of our customers.

“It has been an honour to recognise our partners from across such a vast region. These awards allow us to celebrate our partners’ achievements and show the strengths of our partner ecosystem. We look forward to our continued journey and more successes together.”