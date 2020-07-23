Big Data Exchange opens data centre doors in Singapore, takes over Telstra facility

Credit: Dreamstime

Big Data Exchange (BDX) has officially opened a new data centre in the Paya Lebar area of Singapore, more than three months afteracquiring the facility from Telstra.

Branded as SIN1, the new facility houses 1,800 racks with a 7.3MW power capacity, holding certificates such as UpTime Tier 3+ Design, SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS.

Going forward, BDX plans to upgrade the facility to increase power usage effectiveness and drive higher efficiency, with the city-state housing the highest megawatt per capita across the world.

“The BDX expansion into Singapore is an important addition to the BDX portfolio,” said Braham Singh, CEO of BDX. “After a successful acquisition and months of preparation, we are thrilled to officially launch the SIN1 facility.”

According to Singh, customers will have the ability to “easily integrate” both physical and virtual infrastructures via the BDX Single Pane into a managed hybrid ecosystem, connecting the new Singapore location through a highly automated cluster of data centres globally via BDX SoftConnect.

“The strategic proximity within the Asia Pacific region offers great geographical and connectivity advantages to meet the increasing internet and cloud exchange needs of our customers,” he added.

BDX operates data centres across Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore, backed by the provision of hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions as a carrier-neutral provider.

The acquisition in April came two months after BDX announced the construction of a new data centre in Nanjing, China, which launched in June. Collectively, BDX now operates eight data centres in cities across two continents, including Nanjing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Singapore and London.