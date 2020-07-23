Customer experience in mind as Delaware extends Aprimo reach to key ASEAN markets

L-R: Goh Zhi Wei, Yeo Pei Lin and Christophe Derdeyn (Delaware) Credit: Delaware Singapore

Delaware has unveiled plans to capitalise on increased demand for digital transformation across Southeast Asia through an expanded alliance with Aprimo.

Terms of the partnership will see both parties combine to offer expertise across marketing, digital and customer experience, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Specifically, the go-to-market approach will focus on content and digital asset management, work management and digital transformation, in addition to experience management and marketing strategy and planning capabilities.

“Extending the Aprimo partnership into the Southeast Asian footprint of Delaware is a natural step,” said Christophe Derdeyn, partner at Delaware Singapore. “In the last two years, we see the market increasingly asking for focused solutions for the management of digital assets and their distribution.

“Companies are looking to further optimise production, distribution, and control of their digital assets, something Delaware has successfully offered with Aprimo solutions in Europe and USA and now will also offer to companies in this region.”

Building on an existing international partnership, Delaware will also prioritise the delivery of solutions capable of supporting businesses in “planning, content and operations”, backed by digital asset and work management capabilities.

“Firms across all of Southeast Asia have to cut through the ‘digital sameness’ of the region with new and innovative customer experiences,” added Ian Jarvis, general manager of Asia Pacific and EMEA at Aprimo. “The most effective way is to connect content operations - everything that goes into planning and making content ready for delivery.

“The combination of Aprimo and Delaware solves the organization’s challenges of scaling the customer experience by reducing new content spend and time invested, optimising resources to reduce bottlenecks, and providing accurate insights to make future investment decisions.”

Housing more than 2400 employees across 24 regional offices in 12 countries, Delaware goes to market with the toolkit of a large-scale services provider, leveraging the smarts of an in-country specialist, combining global muscle with local feel.

In Singapore, Delaware operates as the only SAP partner with competence in S/4HANA Public Cloud deployments, resulting in the roll-out of several enterprise projects during the past 12 months.

With strong SAP pedigree, Delaware - honoured during the inaugural Channel Asia Innovation Awards in 2019 - provides implementation services across a range of the vendor’s portfolio, including Leonardo, SuccessFactors and Hybris. This is backed up by vendor alliances with Microsoft, Tableau, Databricks and Sitecore among others.

Furthermore, the business was also recognised as the SAP Innovation Partner of the Year for 2019 in Singapore, following a stellar 12 months of growth.