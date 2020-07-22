VST ECS targets Malaysian ‘commercial whitespace’, on-boards NetApp

Credit: Dreamstime

VST ECS has unveiled plans to target ‘commercial whitespace’ in Malaysia following an agreement to distribute the entire range of NetApp solutions.

Terms of the deal will see the distributor gain access to a portfolio spanning cloud storage and infrastructure offerings, delivered via an ecosystem housing value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers.

The aim of the alliance is to supercharge digital transformation efforts at enterprise and SME levels, spearheaded by the deployment of cloud systems to enhance business continuity and data analytics capabilities.

“This partnership will allow us to further address the growing demand for cloud services and data management in Malaysia by aggregating it with our existing product portfolio,” said Soong Jan Hsung, CEO of VST ECS. “We will target commercial whitespace opportunities to widen our market reach in the enterprise segment and expect this distribution agreement to contribute positively to our future financial performance.”

According to Azrin Abd Shukor - country manager of Malaysia and Brunei at NetApp - the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of organisations “building greater resilience” through a commitment to digitally agile practices.

“NetApp is proud to work with VST ECS to help its customers accelerate their cloud journeys with our cutting-edge storage and data management solutions,” he added. “By adopting NetApp’s broad cloud-connected solutions portfolio and expertise and leveraging VST ECS’ strengths in the Malaysian market, we are confident that we will be able to help local businesses do this in more innovative and effective ways in the future.”

The agreement follows news that NetApp has entered into a deal to acquire Spot, a specialist provider of compute management and cost optimisation solutions for public clouds. For NetApp, it is hoped the acquisition will help to establish the vendor as a leader in application driven infrastructure (ADI).

Together, NetApp and Spot will establish ADI technology aimed at helping loud users deploy more applications to public clouds faster with Spot’s as-a-service platform, something that the companies claim allows for the continuous optimisation of both compute and storage for traditional IT buyers with enterprise applications, cloud-native workloads and data lakes.

The transaction, the terms of which have not been disclosed, is expected to close in the first half of NetApp’s fiscal year and remains subject to the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.