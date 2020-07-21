10 years on in Singapore, AdNovum builds on engineering foundations

Leonard Cheong (AdNovum) Credit: AdNovum

AdNovum is prioritising the development of “multi-market projects” after reaching the 10-year milestone in Asia Pacific, with plans in place to accelerate momentum from regional headquarters in Singapore.

The software specialist - which operates as a partner of Atlassian, Microsoft, IBM and Red Hat among others - is prioritising the delivery of digital transformation initiatives in response to increased customer demand for modernisation, backed by a strong engineering heritage.

Initially launched as a support office for global customers, success in Singapore resulted in the creation of an account team locally in 2014.

With deep expertise building security and access management solutions in banking, financial services and government sectors, the Switzerland-headquartered business has quadrupled staff count in Singapore within the space of six years, in addition to housing 50 employees at an innovation and engineering hub in Vietnam.

“Despite facing challenging times, a clarion call for digital transformation will continue to drive businesses and the economy,” said Leonard Cheong, managing director of Singapore at AdNovum. “With this backdrop, AdNovum looks forward to co-creating with customers to build a secure, value-driven digital universe and facilitate cross-border collaboration to tackle cybersecurity challenges.”

In January, Cheong - recruited from SAP in June 2018 - expanded his remit to oversee operations in Vietnam, with the aim of enhancing the development of “people and a reliable business” across Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Dejan Dukaric - former managing director of Vietnam at AdNovum - was recently appointed as executive director of Engineering in Singapore, overseeing the quality and technical delivery of “multi-market projects”.

Going forward, Cheong said AdNovum will focus on helping customers master digital potential within a “complex regulatory and economic landscape”.

“Today, we are seeing an acute shortage of seasoned ICT specialists in artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and DevSecOps - technologies that will be key for future growth,” he added. “At AdNovum, we are committed to building Singapore’s technology talent pool and increasing diversity by providing opportunities for up-skilling and raising the bar with innovative new projects, such as the Car Dossier blockchain initiative.”