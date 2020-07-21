VST ECS strengthens Malaysian portfolio through Commvault

Credit: Dreamstime

Commvault has signed a distribution agreement with VST ECS in Malaysia in a move designed to drive data management solutions growth via the channel.

Delivered via wholly-owned subsidiary Pericomp - which specialises in the distribution of enterprise systems and solutions - the vendor’s end-to-end data portfolio is now available to a local ecosystem housing value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers.

“VSTECS is focused on providing an exciting growth category portfolio to our channel partners,” said Soong Jan Hsung, CEO of VST ECS. “We are proud to add Commvault's innovative data management products to our portfolio which enable us to continue delivering high levels of value to reseller partners as we serve to be a trusted and cost effective collaborator between Commvault and our resellers to maximise sales opportunities and growth in Malaysia.”

Central to such growth efforts will be the distribution of data back-up and recovery solutions across the local enterprise market, backed by data protection and cloud-based offerings.

“Commvault's business relies on partners and their ability to address the diverse needs of our customers,” added Dino Soepono, regional vice president of Partners and Alliances across Asia Pacific and Japan at Commvault. “VST ECS has established a proven track record of sales and technical excellence on ICT products.

“The new partnership will reinforce Commvault's presence, and further establish our range of world class innovative products, leveraging the VST ECS network locally and in the region to better serve the local reseller community as well as to provide the most cost efficient and advanced data management experience to our end-users.”

The addition of Commvault comes weeks after VST ECS was also appointed as a key distributor of Lenovo in Malaysia, under the banner of the vendor’s Data Centre Group. Terms of the deal centre around the distribution of the entire ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile range, spanning servers, storage and networking products, in addition to software-defined infrastructure.

“We have identified the enterprise systems segment as a key pillar of growth moving forward and this is especially vital now as Covid-19 has accelerated digitalisation initiatives for many companies focusing in cloud, big data or artificial intelligence,” Soong Jan Hsung added.

“This new distributorship is timely and will complement our other existing enterprise infrastructure solutions. We will be marketing this product across all industries with focus on both public sector projects and the commercial sector through our enterprise partners.”