Palo Alto unveils cloud location in Singapore

Simon Green (Palo Alto Networks) Credit: Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks has rolled out a new cloud location in Singapore with the aim of offering high-performance security access in addition to meeting local data residency requirements.

The launch is designed to allow businesses based in the city-state - and across the wider Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) market - to access the vendor’s suite of cloud-centric security offerings, spanning Prisma Cloud, Cortex XDR and Cortex Data Lake. Meanwhile WildFire Cloud - first launched regionally in 2017 - will also continue to be available.

“The current economic climate has accelerated organisations’ shift to the cloud,” said Simon Green, president of APJ at Palo Alto Networks. “In APJ, we have a large base of customers who are looking for a comprehensive security platform to protect their cloud workloads.

“Prisma and Cortex, which are cloud-hosted, address this need by providing unparalleled visibility and all-encompassing threat protection for customers who migrate workloads to the cloud. Through this initiative, we are committed to providing our customers with the maximum security protection where they need it the most.”

According to Green, the move was promoted by a desire to address “data sovereignty and privacy needs” at customer level, alongside facilitating the deployment of cloud-based security solutions.

From a technology perspective, Prisma Cloud operates as a cloud native security platform, primarily serving to protect workloads in public cloud environments as well as cloud native applications.

Cortex XDR goes to market as an extended detection and response platform capable of integrating endpoint, network and cloud data, while Cortex Data Lake allows local customers to “collect, transform and integrate” enterprise security data with the vendor’s portfolio of solutions.

“Investing in local cloud infrastructure is part of Palo Alto Networks continued commitment to customers around the world, wherever their data resides,” Green added.

“Singapore was chosen not only because it is our regional headquarters, but also for the country’s mature cloud market and reliable infrastructure. The new cloud location will also support the Singapore Government’s stated cloud strategy to host most of its IT solutions on commercial clouds.”