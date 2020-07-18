Microsoft puts Citrix first as virtualisation vendor

Credit: Citrix

Microsoft has made Citrix its preferred virtualisation vendor for cloud deployments as the two sign a multi-year agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft will select Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution, and vice versa, with Microsoft Azure chosen as preferred platform for on-premises Citrix customers into the cloud.

As part of the agreement, Citrix and Microsoft will provide joint tools and services to “simplify” transitions to Azure, plus joint offerings for Citrix Workspace, Citrix SD-WAN and Microsoft 365.

The cross-sell is expected to funnel through both the Azure Marketplace and channel partners, although it remains unclear what this means for partners lacking a relationship with one of the vendors in question.

However, both vendors claim they will “maintain their long-standing policies of supporting choice for those customers who request alternatives to meet their business requirements”.

Commenting on this further, a Citrix spokesman added: “We will be creating a series of cross-SI related assets reinforcing the value of Citrix and Microsoft together and engaging with key GSIs around their focused practices."

In addition, Microsoft will lead sales with Citrix Cloud to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Azure.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses around the world to change the way that employees work, while still meeting the speed and security requirements that today’s uncertain business environment demands,” said David Henshall, president and CEO of Citrix. “Looking forward, hybrid-work models will become the standard for many customers, requiring a flexible infrastructure to support, secure and empower their teams."