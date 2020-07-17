One Championship delivers knockout digital punch through Microsoft

Credit: One Championship / Microsoft

Microsoft has been assigned preferred cloud and data services provider status by One Championship as the Singapore-based global sports media property ramps up plans to enhance digital fan experiences and employee collaboration.

Underpinned by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, the alliance is motivated by One’s ambitions to enhance market positioning within the global sports media industry, building on current reach across more than 150 countries.

From a technology perspective, the martial arts organisation will leverage Azure to bolster streaming services and personalised content offers, delivered via an over-the-top platform. This will be supported by an increased reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) to assess fan behaviour and viewing habits through data and analytics.

Through Azure AI, machine learning and data analytics, One will also expand core data capabilities to overhaul direct-to-consumer digital experiences, alongside the delivery of unique statistics to help users “understand the strength of a kick or a punch” through a more immersive experience.

In addition to allowing fans to experience events remotely, future developments will include the use of holographic computing in injury prevention and ways to improve athletic performance through AI and machine learning.

“I am thrilled to announce that One Championship has officially partnered with Microsoft to deliver fans the absolute best in data-driven digital experiences,” said Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of One Championship. “One Championship is a global leader in live sports, and through the Microsoft cloud, we can accelerate our capabilities and digital presence.”

Internally speaking, One will roll out Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, as the primary productivity platform for employees worldwide, supporting remote workers and offices in Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok and Bangalore, as well as Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, New York City, Los Angeles and Milan.

“Demand for digital experiences has never been higher and our partnership with One Championship – a leader in sports entertainment with the largest and most rapidly growing millennial fan base – will enable them to deliver on this opportunity in innovative new ways and enhance the services they provide for supporters, athletes and employees,” added Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president of Global Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft.

Delving deeper, One will also bring exclusive content stacks to the Microsoft News ecosystem, which reaches more than 500 million people in 180 countries every month through personalised news feeds on MSN, Bing and Microsoft Edge, as well as through global syndication partners.