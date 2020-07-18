Veeam recruits Indonesian leader, targets cloud gains

Habisanti (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam has moved to create cloud data management momentum in Indonesia through the appointment of Habisanti as new country manager.

The new role comes in response to increased local growth during the past two years, setting up plans to further drive market share nationwide.

“As one of the fastest growing vendors globally and regionally, it’s a great opportunity for me to spearhead the acceleration of the company’s market strategy and performance in Indonesia,” Habisanti said. “My goal is to continue pushing the envelope and take the business to the next level in this market.

“I have had the pleasure of virtually meeting some of the local partners here to understand their business needs and I look forward to working alongside them to achieve greater success.”

Joining from CTC, Habisanti brings almost 20 years experience following management roles at Intel, Microsoft and Sun Microsystems. In leading the Indonesian business, Habisanti will report to Shaun McLagan, senior vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Veeam.

“With Habisanti’s expertise, we will see some exciting changes in Indonesia in terms of business development,” McLagan added. “I am confident that her leadership will propel Veeam to the forefront of cloud data management service providers in the market.”

According to McLagan, the current market landscape across Asia remains “highly uncertain and competitive” due to the pandemic, with economic and business challenges impacting all sectors.

"There is no doubt that we must conduct business in a different way today,” he acknowledged. “With Veeam’s heritage and robust ecosystem of partners and market credentials, I could not be more excited and confident about our strategy as we continue to gain market share and strengthen our footprint across APJ while maintaining vigilance and taking care of our employees, customers and partners during these challenging times.”