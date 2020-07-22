OneSecure Asia sharpens security sword, takes enterprise aim across ASEAN

Credit: Dreamstime

OneSecure Asia has upgraded security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities in Singapore, enhancing innovation and protection levels through the deployment of RSA technologies.

The roll-out of RSA NetWitness Platform is designed to improve threat detection and response through data collection and analysis across increased capture points and computing platforms, spanning physical, virtual and cloud environments.

Set to be fully implemented by July 2020, the upgraded SIEM will be housed in a tier-3 data centre within the city-state.

According to Edmund How - founder and managing director of OneSecure - the deployment will allow the specialist provider to enhance security offerings at enterprise level, amid wide-spread ASEAN expansion plans.

“Committed towards being a trusted advisor to our customers on cyber defence strategies, OneSecure has been constantly innovating and reshaping our tools to cope with today's rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape,” How said. “We always endeavour to empower customers with the right solutions to protect them from hackers and we will continue to invest in upgrading our tools to keep our clients' assets secure.”

Specifically, the upgrade will allow OneSecure to serve large-scale enterprise organisations, alongside targeting diverse industries through two key services.

Firstly, security operations centre as-a-service (SOC-as-a-service) which allows customers to pay a monthly fee for using the platform, backed by a 24x7 monitoring team. The second is platform-as-a-service delivered via a subscription model.

“OneSecure's managed services team will be handling the SIEM administration, freeing up enterprise IT teams to focus on other duties,” How added. “Leveraging OneSecure's expertise and innovative SIEM technology spares enterprise IT teams from worrying about expenses around owning an SIEM system.”

The Singapore-based business has also enhanced Webyith capabilities, which was first launched in 2019 as a web defacement monitoring suite within the provider's managed security services offering. This is alongside adding Accedian - a next-generation intrusion detection tool - to its suite of solutions.

"Our partnership with OneSecure will help enable security teams to respond better through an elevated threat detection and response solution," said JP Yu, business director of Asia Pacific and Japan at RSA. "This solution allows security teams to fully assess, and ultimately, eradicate threats before they impact their business."