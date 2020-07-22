CenturyLink and SAP extend partner alliance to Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

CenturyLink has expanded its global alliance with SAP to Singapore, offering customers enhanced services and solutions across the city-state.

In operating as a certified global platinum partner and reseller of SAP, CenturyLink will provide access to the vendor’s business management solutions, backed by managed end-to-end applications, hybrid cloud and edge offerings.

“In Singapore, businesses operate in one of the most connected economies in the world,” said Ignatius Wong, director of product management, hybrid cloud and IT solutions across Asia Pacific at CenturyLink. “Organisations rely on their data to differentiate on a global scale, and access to accurate information in real time is imperative for success.

“The extension of this global alliance to Singapore means that customers here can access the entire SAP solution stack from the network level up through application support through CenturyLink, providing a competitive advantage.”

According to Wong, local businesses can also gain access to a suite of SAP solutions and services through CenturyLink, including support for SAP S/4HANA implementations and solutions deployed on public and private clouds.

“As crises take hold, technology plays a crucial role in helping businesses weather economic uncertainties,” added Eileen Chua, managing director of Singapore at SAP. “The extended partnership with CenturyLink is more important than ever as we assist businesses in Singapore to minimise disruption and support business continuity.

“The collaboration is a true testament to our trusted SAP partner ecosystem as we deliver the intelligent enterprise to help our customers in Singapore transform and pivot during these unprecedented times.”