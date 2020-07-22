Databricks acquires open source service Redash

Redash will be fully integrated into Databricks’ unified data analytics Platform and workspace

(L-R) Greg Taylor, Ed Lenta, Bede Hackney (Databricks) Credit: Databricks

Databricks has acquired open source software service Redash for an undisclosed sum.

The unified data analytics platform vendor will integrate Redash’s solutions into its own platform and workspace.

Created as an open source project, Redash provides a platform to allow data scientists and SQL analysts to gather a variety of data sources, including operational databases, data lakes and the open-source structured transaction layer solution Delta Lake, into thematic dashboards.

The announcement coincides with the launch of Databricks’ Delta Engine, which enables the use of Delta Lake.

“Together, these enhancements enable organisations to adopt a single, simplified cloud architecture for data management, helping them significantly reduce costs and complexity and accelerate data team productivity,” Databricks said in the announcement.

The company also claimed they came in response to the emergence of the “Lakehouse” design pattern in cloud data lakes.

“Most organisations who want to do data science and data warehousing are using multiple architectures,” said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO at Databricks.

“Data is stuck in organisational silos, defined by closed and proprietary systems that slow organisations down and make it harder to arrive at high quality decisions because information is fragmented and out of date. Our introduction of Delta Engine and the acquisition of Redash are significant steps forward in helping organisations build these high quality, curated data lakes."

The move follows Databricks’ appointment of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president Ed Lenta as its new senior vice president and general manager for the APJ region. Its data management platform was recently used to transform retailer Coles Group’s capabilities.